Nurturing people with native lullabies in Pangasinan

In partnership with the Office of Pangasinan District IV Representative Christopher de Venecia, “Himig Himbing: Oyayin Niyanakan” was held as part of the Galila Arts Festival, Pangasinan’s contribution to the celebration of the Philippine Creative Industries Month. It featured two workshops — the Himig Himbing at Ako: Creative Expression Workshop and the Rumorolyong Himig: Film Anlong Workshop — held at the Dagupan City National High School.

“Capacity building through arts is really one of the tools that we need to improve in our trade. These workshops will surely inspire the many teachers, parents and nurturers present, so that they can pass these lessons down to the children. Patuloy nating payayabungin ang sining at kultura ng bansa (Let’s continue to enrich the country’s arts and culture),” said De Venecia.

The Himig Himbing at Ako workshop involved music, literature and visual arts. The workshop was facilitated by physician and children’s book author Dr. Luis Gatmaitan, ethnomusicologist Sol Trinidad and artist and book designer Beth Parrocha.

On the other hand, the Rumorolyong Himig: Film Anlong Workshop was a film poetry workshop, facilitated by filmmaker Christopher Gozum who hails from Pangasinan. He directed the music video for “Ligliway Ateng,” one of the music videos of Himig Himbing.

These resource persons guided the participants and nurturers (parents, teachers, breastfeeding mothers, social workers, guidance counselors, pre-service teachers, among others), as they listened, watched, created and expressed themselves through art.

The regional launch of Himig Himbing culminated with a special performance, showcasing folk songs and dances of Pangasinan. The highlight was the film screening of the eight music videos of Himig Himbing.

The lullabies featured music arrangement by musical director and arranger Krina Cayabyab, brought to life through music videos by different directors. The videos were “Ligliway Ateng” by Gozum, “Tingkatulog” by Thop Nazareno, “Bata Alimahi” by Arden Rod Condez, “Ili Ili Tulog Anay” by Lawrence Fajardo, “O Matas a Banwa” by Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan, “Dungdungwen Kan To” by Mes de Guzman, “Katurog na, Nonoy” by Alvin Yapan and “Lubi-Lubi” by Jerrold Tarog.

“Ang Himig Himbing ay humuhubog sa ating musmos na alaala at patuloy na yumayakap sa ating pagtanda. Layunin ng proyektong ito na ipadama ang makabagong henerasyon na muling mahumaling sa himig na binuo ng kalinga at pagmamahal, at buhayin at ipalaganap ulit ang heleng sariling atin (Himig Himbing shapes our childhood memories and continues to embrace us as we age. The aim of this project is to make the new generation be enchanted by the music that was formed by caring and love, and to revive and promote our own lullabies),” said Himig Himbing project director and CCP supervising arts and culture officer Lino Matalang, Jr.

Himig Himbing highlights the cultural and social importance of traditional lullabies in Philippine society. Since its launch in 2022, the CCP continues to promote Filipino lullabies from various ethnolinguistic groups.

The next leg of Himig Himbing regional launches was held at the University of Antique on 26 and 27 September.