Newest ecozone rises in Cavite

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has announced that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation Nos. 669 and 677, expanding the existing Gateway Business Park and creating the NDC Industrial Estate, Cavite’s newest special economic zone.

According to a PEZA announcement on Monday, Proclamation No. 669 designates an additional 2,898 square-meters of land to the existing Gateway Business Park.

This newly included area at Barangay Langkaan II in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, with a project cost of P380 million, is expected to host a locator specializing in metalwork.

On the other hand, Proclamation No. 677 designates more than 191,000 square-meters of land for the NDC Industrial Estate, with an estimated project cost of P343 million.

“This new ecozone is already set to accommodate three companies engaged in the production of soap and other detergents, renewable energy, and the customs electronics manufacturing sector,” the PEZA said.

As of June 2024, Gateway Business Park hosts 28 companies, generating approximately $430 million for export purposes, employing over 29,000 Filipino workforces.

With this, PEZA Director General Tereso Panga expressed, “The expansion of Gateway Business Park and the creation of NDC Industrial Estate are crucial steps in boosting economic activity in the region.”

“These projects attract more investments and generate high-value jobs for Filipinos. In the long run, this will significantly contribute to the country’s industrial development and our goal of becoming a regional hub for manufacturing and innovation,” Panga added.