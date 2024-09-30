Megawide CSR arm supports DENR’s Int'l Coastal Clean-Up drive

Megawide Corporate Foundation Inc. (MCFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of Megawide Construction Corporation (Megawide), joined the International Coastal Clean-Up Drive 2024 held at the Dolomite Beach, Manila Bay, last 21 September.

Led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the annual event saw hundreds of volunteers from various cause-oriented groups coming together to address the ongoing challenges of marine pollution and environmental degradation. MCFI, together with over 60 volunteers from Megawide’s different business units, took part in this initiative.

MCFI joined hands with local government units (LGUs) and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to remove trash and debris from Manila Bay’s Dolomite Beach. The foundation’s participation underscores its commitment to environmental stewardship, with the end goal of promoting nature and biodiversity.

“The Foundation believes that a clean and healthy natural environment should go hand-in-hand with Megawide’s vision for a First-World Philippines,” said MCFI President Tata Saavedra. “Our participation in the clean-up is not just about picking up trash; it’s about raising awareness on the importance of our actions in preserving our coastlines for future generations.”

The event provided an opportunity for MCFI volunteers to actively engage in environmental preservation, through proper waste collection, segregation, and disposal.

During the course of the day, the team was able to gather more than 30 sacks, with an estimated 50 kilograms each of plastic waste, discarded fishing gear, and other non-biodegradable materials, along the shorelines. According to the DENR, all collected materials will be disposed and recycled, and will be used for studies. Results will be forwarded to Ocean Conservancy to help in the strategic planning for effective waste mitigation efforts in the future.

A commitment to sustainable development

MCFI’s involvement in the clean-up drive is part of its broader commitment to sustainable development. Through initiatives that focus on environmental protection, education, and community engagement, the foundation continuously works to align its projects with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 13 “take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.”

The Dolomite Beach, which has undergone rehabilitation efforts, serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining the country's natural resources. By participating in events like the International Coastal Clean-Up, MCFI actively contributes to the preservation of critical ecosystems, supporting a cleaner and greener Philippines.

MCFI remains committed to its mission of promoting environmental sustainability and encouraging more individuals and organizations to join in this global effort. The foundation said it will continue to collaborate with local communities and partners to develop programs that leave a lasting positive impact on the environment.