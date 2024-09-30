MARQUEE MATCHUP

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. — Saint Benilde vs San Sebastian

2:30 p.m. — San Beda vs Letran

It is that time of the year again in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament when bitter rivals San Beda University and Letran College face off in the first round of elimination at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Tip-off is at 2:30 p.m. as the defending champion Red Lions and the Knights write a new chapter in their decades-long rivalry.

So far, Letran is currently tied for second place with Season 99 finalist Mapua University with identical 5-2 win-loss records but is on a three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, San Beda is currently in fifth place with a 3-3 record with a win over the Intramuros-based squad expected to pump the Red Lions up.

But before the much-awaited showdown, title contender College of Saint Benilde takes on lowly San Sebastian College in the opener at 11 a.m.

Despite the Stags’ lowly billing, Blazers head coach Charles Tiu doesn’t want his wards to underesitimate their opponents, especially stars like Rafael Are and Tristan Felebrico.

“It’s even scarier if they are entering the game with a losing streak. They’re hungry for a win and you all saw how they started their season with back-to-back wins,” Tiu said, referring to the Stags’ five-game losing skid.

“They have real talent, especially Are. We have to prepare for their guards.”

San Sebastian head coach Arvin Bonleon said his boys need to have a full tank if they want to last in the court.

“We’re tired but we need to have stamina for the game along with speed and teamwork,” Bonleon said.

Eyes will be on Letran, which made an impact this season under rookie head coach Allen Ricardo.

Under Ricardo, the Knights were able to beat Jose Rizal University and Arellano University as well as Final Four contenders Saint Benilde and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

But Letran’s biggest flex so far in NCAA Season 100 was winning 92-83 in a triple overtime game over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta over the weekend.

The two-time NCAA juniors champion coach credited the strength and conditioning of the Knights.

But against an old foe like San Beda, Ricardo wants his boys to focus on racking up more wins to return to the Final Four after a dismal 2-16 record last year.

“The strengthening helped them out. Jimboy (Estrada) had a bit of cramps but subbed off only for a short time. With tha kind of conditioning, I think we could have played well in a fourth overtime,” Ricardo said.

“We’re trying to collect wins to make it to the Final Four because these boys want to bring the school back there.”

Deo Cuajao will be expected to score big for Letran after dropping 16 points against the Altas along with Kevin Santos, who got a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds in the last game.

As for San Beda, head coach Yuri Escueta said with school pride on the line against Letran, it’s easier to motivate the team for the game.

Coming off a heartbreaking 70-72 loss against Arellano University last Saturday, Escueta said he wants his wards to keep things simple.

“It’s always nice to play in rivalry games. The players are easily motivated and it brings out the best out of both teams,” Escueta said.

“I told the guys to keep doing the simple things that you do. Crashing for rebounds, one-on-on defense, making that extra pass, going to the basket, and making your free throws.”

For San Beda, Jomel Puno and RC Calimag are expected to contribute heavily for San Beda after dropping 20 and 14 points, respectively, against the Chiefs.