Marikina father's kidney disease battle gets boost from Bong Go

James Umpad's health problems began in 2018. The 33-year-old father from Marikina was experiencing persistent back pain and occasional nausea. As time went on, the symptoms worsened. In 2020, skyrocketing creatinine levels sent him to the emergency room, where he was diagnosed with Stage 5 kidney disease.

“Nakakatakot po talaga ang gastusin, lalo na pag halos araw-araw may kailangan kang bayaran para sa gamot at sa ospital,” James explained. For someone who had always worked hard to provide for his family, the added burden of medical bills became unbearable.

It was during one of his frequent hospital admissions at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic that James was introduced to the Malasakit Center at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City. A one-stop shop dedicated to helping Filipinos in need, James found some of the help he sorely needed.

"Kung walang Malasakit Center, hindi ko po alam kung buhay pa ako ngayon," James shared candidly. “Ayan po ang nagpapalakas sa akin—‘yung anak ko, asawa ko, pamilya ko, at Malasakit Center na tumutulong.”

Bong Go's Malasakit Centers

Malasakit Centers aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

Today, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country. The DOH reports that the program has already aided nearly 12 million Filipinos.

“Gusto ko pa po silang makasama ng matagal… Ang alam ko po sa sakit na ganito, talagang magastos po,” James admitted, his eyes welling up with tears during his interview.

Senator Go said, “Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo,” Go emphasized, reassuring people like James that the government stands by them in their times of need.