Lacuna: Give importance to parents, grandparents

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has made an appeal to young people not to forget their parents as well as their grand old relatives as she led the city of Manila in celebrating the “Filipino Elderly Week” beginning 1 October.

“Even small things, let’s do for our mothers and fathers, grandfathers and grandmothers and don’t forget to always respect them,” Lacuna said.

In her message at the regular flag-raising ceremony in City Hall, Lacuna stressed the importance of senior citizens and called on all Manilans to continue honoring and respecting them at all times.

She also cited the role of the elderly members of the community as the source of wisdom and greater knowledge, given their vast experiences in life.

“I don’t believe that. You know, our parents, our grandparents are very important because they are the ones we rely on first, that’s why we value them,” said Lacuna.

“You may think that the things we do are small, little ways to make them feel that we love them, but you know, our elders, they appreciate these simple things. How can we give them something small?,” she added.

More importantly, the lady mayor said that honor and respect for the elders should always be there, no matter what.

“We should continue to respect them because sometimes, we forget. That way, we make them feel real love and care. To the mothers and fathers, grandfathers and grandmothers, you will always remember that you can always count on the city government of Manila,” Lacuna said.