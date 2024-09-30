Japanese trio, Jillian Ward sing of enduring love in new single

Japanese trio Skygarden, composed of Ryo Nagatsuka, Hiro Ozaki and Iwa Maegawa, has teamed up with Star of the New Gen and Sparkle artist Jillian Ward for their new single “Soredemo (Kahit Na).” This powerful song speaks about a love that defies the odds and stands strong despite challenges.

“Soredemo (Kahit Na),” meaning “Even Though” in English, tells the story of two people whose love seems impossible, but remains unshaken. It’s a message of resilience and commitment, showing that no matter what obstacles stand in the way, their love will endure.

The song’s concept emerged during a casual studio session in late 2022. Hiro recalls the moment as an impromptu jam that turned into something more.

“It’s about saying ‘I love you’ even when it feels like the odds are against you,” the group’s lead singer Ryo shared.

Jillian’s involvement brought a special touch to the project. Her voice added an extra layer of emotion and depth.

“After listening to our first demo, we felt that a female voice was needed to balance the song’s narrative. That’s when we scrolled through our Instagram feed and discovered Jillian’s love for Japanese culture. When we met her, we thought it might be difficult because of the different languages, but Jillian was so committed. She practiced hard and gave the song a fresh, sweet sound,” Ryo said.

“She was very cute but strict and disciplined with herself. She never hesitated to ask us how to pronounce certain phrases perfectly,” Iwa added.

Musically, “Soredemo (Kahit Na)” showcases Skygarden’s evolving sound. While they are known for their upbeat, fast-paced J-Rock style, this track leans towards a more melancholic ballad. Hiro described it as a blend of their J-Rock roots with the heartfelt style of OPM (Original Pilipino Music). “Living in the Philippines has influenced our music,” Ryo added. “We’ve infused Filipino traits into this song while still maintaining our J-Rock base.”

Observing that many young people today struggle to express their feelings or face challenges head-on, Ryo said, “We hope this song encourages them to stay strong, not only in love but also in other difficult moments in life.”

Skygarden is “working on new music, live performances and more surprises for our fans,” Hiro hinted. Ryo expressed his desire to work with Sanya Lopez, noting her impressive vocal work on her song “Furusato.” Meanwhile, Iwa shared his wish to collaborate with Michael V, adding a touch of humor: “I’d love to do a comedy version of ‘Soredemo (Kahit Na)’ with him.”