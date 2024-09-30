Israel begins limited ground operations in Lebanon, targets Hezbollah

Israel has commenced small-scale precision raids across the border into Lebanon, with larger operations planned, according to various reports. These operations primarily target Hezbollah infrastructure, following heightened tensions in the region.

The U.S. State Department confirmed on Monday that Israel is "currently conducting" these limited incursions into Lebanon, focusing on Hezbollah's positions near the border.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Israel informed U.S. officials about the nature of these operations, emphasizing that they are confined to Hezbollah's infrastructure close to the frontier.

This development comes after almost a year of sporadic cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah, who declared their support for Hamas following the militant group's 7 October attack on Israel, triggering the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In response to these actions, Lebanon's army is repositioning and regrouping its forces stationed in the southern border region, as reported by a Lebanese military official. The official noted this move comes in the wake of Israeli threats of a ground incursion.