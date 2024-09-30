In loving memory of Gavin Creel: A shining light on Broadway and beyond

Gavin James Creel (18 April 1976 – 30 September 2024) was a celebrated actor, singer, and songwriter, best known for his brilliant contributions to musical theater. He first rose to fame with his Tony Award-nominated debut as Jimmy in Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002. His career spanned two decades, including unforgettable performances as Claude in the 2009 Broadway revival of Hair and Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly!, which earned him a Tony Award in 2017. Creel’s role as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon on Broadway and the West End further solidified his place as one of the greats, earning him a Laurence Olivier Award.

Beyond the stage, Creel was an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and co-founded Broadway Impact, an activist group dedicated to marriage equality. His activism and openness about his identity as a gay man made him a beloved figure within and outside the theater community. He also graced television screens in roles like Bill in Eloise at the Plaza and made guest appearances in series like American Horror Stories.

In 2024, Creel faced a battle with metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, which he courageously fought until his passing on 30 September. His legacy as a dynamic performer, advocate, and cherished friend will forever resonate in the hearts of theater lovers and the LGBTQ+ community.

Creel’s influence stretched far beyond the stage, and his warmth, talent, and dedication to both his craft and causes dear to him will continue to inspire generations to come.