Ilocos Norte Responders Unite for Typhoon "Julian" Rescue Operations

Members of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices, and other government agencies are working together to rescue civilians affected by Typhoon "Julian" in Ilocos Norte.

This serves as a powerful reminder that everyday heroes don’t need to wear capes. We extend our gratitude to these brave individuals for their selfless sacrifices and unwavering dedication to serving the people and the nation during these challenging times.