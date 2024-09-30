Hospital-based Malasakit Centers continue 'Palugaw ni Bong Go'

Senator Go’s Malasakit Teams have been conducting feeding programs across hospitals nationwide with Malasakit Centers. From 24 to 28 September, hospitals such as the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Hospital and Diagnostic Center and Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga, as well as several in Quezon City—Philippine Children's Medical Center, East Avenue Medical Center, National Children’s Hospital, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, and Philippine Orthopedic Center—received meal distributions.

“Hindi madaling magkasakit, at lalo pang nagiging mabigat ang sitwasyon kung hindi sapat ang pambili ng pagkain,” said Senator Go.

“Bagamat tulong-tulong na tayo para sa libre at abot-kayang serbisyong medikal, nakikita ko pa rin na marami sa mga pasyente natin at kanilang mga pamilya ang nagkukulang sa pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan, kaya naman itinutuloy natin ang mga palugaw na ito," he added.

Meals were also distributed at Ospital ng Parañaque; Las Piñas General Hospital; Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital and San Lazaro Hospital in Manila City; and Biliran Provincial Hospital in Naval, Biliran, helping hundreds of families.

The initiative seeks to ease immediate hunger concerns while giving caregivers peace of mind that they have access to food at the hospital.

The feeding program was launched after Senator Go saw firsthand the challenges Filipino families face in accessing medical services, particularly in the provinces.

In addressing a commonly overlooked aspect of patient care, caregivers, supporters, and family members, Go highlighted, “Hindi lamang mga pasyente ang kailangan nating alagaan, kundi pati na rin ang mga kasama nilang nag-aaruga at nag-aalaga sa kanila. Malaking bagay na may libre silang makakain habang nasa ospital.”

Since 2018, the Malasakit Centers, a one-stop shop for government medical assistance, have supported nearly 12 million Filipinos. Go is the principal sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.