Guo’s arraignment postponed anew

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) announced on Monday that the arraignment of jailed former mayor Alice Guo for her graft case in a Valenzuela City court has been postponed once again.

BJMP spokesperson Jail Supt. Jayrex Bustinera said the notice on the postponed arraignment was communicated to the BJMP without providing a specific reason for the delay.

“Hearing of Alice Guo in Valenzuela today is canceled and reset to 28 October afternoon,” Bustinera said.

On 20 September, Guo’s arraignment also did not push through amid her pending motion to quash the information filed against her.

Guo’s graft charges at the Valenzuela court stemmed from the complaint filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government over her alleged involvement in the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator in Bamban.

She earlier posted bail of P540,000 at the Valenzuela City Regional Trial Court Branch 282 on charges involving violations of Section 3(e) and 3(h) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Guo is facing charges for graft, qualified human trafficking, money laundering and tax evasion and is presently detained at the Pasig City Jail.