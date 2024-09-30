Guo's arraignment postponed anew

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) announced Monday that the arraignment of jailed and dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo for her graft case in a Valenzuela City court was postponed anew.

BJMP spokesperson Jail Superintendent Jayrex Bustinera said the notice of the postponed arraignment was relayed only to the BJMP without specifying the reason for it.

“Hearing of Alice Guo in Valenzuela today is canceled and reset to October 28 afternoon,” Bustinera said.

On 20 September, Guo's arraignment also did not push through amid her pending motion to quash the information filed against her.

Guo's graft charges at Valenzuela court, stemmed from the complaint filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) over her alleged involvement in the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator in Bamban.

She earlier posted bail of P540,000 at the Valenzuela City Regional Trial Court Branch 282 for charges involving violations of Section 3(e) and 3(h) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Guo is facing charges for graft, qualified human trafficking, money laundering, and tax evasion and is presently detained at the Pasig City Jail.