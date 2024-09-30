‘Green’ LNG-powered ship docks at MICT

The first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered container vessel of French-owned shipping firm CMA CGM docked at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), the flagship port of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI).

In a statement, ICTSI said the inaugural call of CMA CGM Passion arrived last 26 September.

The 7,327-TEU CMA CGM Passion operates under CNC’s KCS service, which offers direct sailings between South China and the Philippines.

This weekly service connects key ports in China, Indonesia, and the Philippines, including Xingang, Dalian, Lianyungang, Qingdao, Singapore, Jakarta, Surabaya and Manila.

It also provides one of the fastest transit times from Qingdao to Singapore and Indonesia.

Reduced carbon emission

“This landmark call reinforces our efforts to reduce the environmental impact of MICT’s operations, which include investing in hybrid rubber-tired gantries that require less fuel and generate cleaner emissions. We hope to handle more green ships as the industry moves towards decarbonization,” Christian Lozano, MICT’s chief operating officer, said.

Further, the Razon-led company said MICT’s efforts to minimize its environmental footprint have been recognized by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation port services network with a green port status.

Recent initiatives include improved wastewater management, circular economy practices and biodiversity protection.

The CMA CGM Passion is also the largest capacity box ship handled by MICT to date.

With the capability to accommodate the largest vessels being cascaded to the Philippines, MICT is well-positioned to enhance the country’s foreign trade by promoting stronger trade connectivity and making the Port of Manila more globally competitive.

Headquartered in Singapore, CNC is a leading intra-Asia short-sea specialist and a fully integrated subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group.

Joining domestic ops

Meanwhile, the Maritime Industry Authority welcomed CMA CGM Group being the first foreign-owned shipping company in the Philippines, in a formal announcement by the shipping firm on Friday.

Under its flagship intra-Asia brand CNC, the CMA CGM Group launched the CMA CGM Philippines Shipping (CCPS) as the first 100 percent foreign-owned shipping company registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission that will provide domestic shipping service in the country.

The CNC Pilipinas, the first Philippine-flagged vessel in the CMA CGM fleet, can carry 1,037 TEUs and would serve weekly via Luzon Visayas Mindanao Express, with port rotation Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu-Manila.