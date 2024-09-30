The vocalist of the American rock band Jane’s Addiction is literally a show-stopper.

During the group’s recent concert in Boston, frontman Perry Farrell was performing “Ocean Size” at the Leader Bank Pavillion when his mood abruptly changed. He stopped singing, grunted and screamed “f–k you,” New York Post reports.

Farrell then turned his ire on Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro on stage. He shouted at Navarro and hit him with his elbow. As the guitarist fends off the attack, bandmates and concert crew quickly rushed in to restrain Farrell and escorted him away.

Farrell’s mystery outburst was caught on camera and the video went viral on social media. It also showed the band discontinuing its reunion concert after the punching incident with the other band members gesturing and saying goodbye to the crowd.

Meanwhile, a team of biologists from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior in Germany has discovered an amazing puncher while doing marine research under the Red Sea off the coast of Israel.

Based on the observation of the researchers led by Dr. Eduardo Sampaio, groups of fish in circle formation hunt for preys with an octopus in the center acting as their gang leader.

The octopus enforces order during the hunting expedition with lightning speed jabs to disorganized fish. The disciplinary blow works, as shown on the video of the researchers aired on BBC Science Focus (BSF).

It does the same on intruders trying to join the group, scaring away opportunistic fish and preventing outsiders from sharing in their catch with its stunning tentacle punch.

“It turns out that the punching is directed to fish that try to exploit the octopus and the group, particularly the blacktip grouper species,” Sampaio explained, according to BSF.

The other cooperative and disciplined fish in the hunting party were immune from the cephalopod’s haymakers, the researchers also observed.