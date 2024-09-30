Ex-presidential bets mount comebacks

As the filing of candidacies for the midterm national and local elections kicks off today, political tensions are mounting as four former presidential candidates prepare to make their comebacks.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will open its doors across the country, heralding the start of a highly charged electoral season.

Leni Robredo, who finished second to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the 2022 presidential elections, is set to run for mayor of her hometown Naga City, according to Liberal Party executive vice president Erin Tañada.

Meanwhile, Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso hopes to reclaim his former position as mayor of Manila, gearing up for a fierce battle against incumbent Dr. Honey Lacuna.

While Robredo is considered a strong contender in Naga City, Moreno faces stiff competition from Lacuna, his former running mate, who has secured endorsements from five out of six incumbent congressmen.

Senate bets, reruns

Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao hope to return to the Senate under President Marcos Jr.’s “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas” coalition. Both are gaining traction in pre-election surveys, heightening the anticipation surrounding their campaigns.

The political landscape has shifted dramatically since Marcos’s rise to power three years ago. Vice President Sara Duterte, a key player in the “UniTeam,” has broken ranks with the Marcos administration and is positioning herself for a potential presidential run in 2028, complicating the dynamics further.

The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino, the former ruling party of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte, nominated incumbent Senators Christopher “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, and actor Phillip Salvador for Senate seats in a recent convention in Davao City. The PDP is expected to field candidates across the country.

Among independent candidates, former Ilocos Norte Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson stands out as a prominent senatorial hopeful. Also making a Senate bid is cancer-stricken Dr. Willie Ong, who was Pacquiao’s running mate in the 2022 presidential elections.

The filing of certificates of candidacy will run until 8 October.

Over 18,000 national and local posts are up for grabs in the 12 May elections.

Candidates for senator and party-list will file their CoCs at the Manila Hotel while those running for the House of Representatives shall file their certificates at the Office of Election Officers of the district or city where they are running.

Battle for Manila

Three years ago, Moreno did not seek a second mayoral term to run for president, paving the way for Lacuna to ascend as Manila’s chief executive.

Moreno’s decision to challenge Lacuna this time has made Manila one of the most highly anticipated contests of the midterm elections.

Billionaire businessman Sam Versoza, owner of the online business Frontrow, looks to complete a three-way battle for the Manila mayoral seat.

Lacuna leads the “Magnificent Manila” team, backed by Vice Mayor Yul Servo and congressional candidates from the Asenso Manilenyo party, including Manny Lopez, Rolan Valeriano, Joel Chua, Dr. Gissele Maceda, Edward Maceda, Irwin Tieng and Benny Abante Jr., along with 20 councilors.

Lacuna has also aligned with the Lakas-CMD party led by Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Isko Moreno’s “Bagong Maynila” team includes Vice Mayor Chi Atienza and congressional candidates Ernix Dionisio, Carlo Lopez, Joel “JTV” Villanueva, Amado Bagatsing and Joey Uy, supported by a full slate of 36 councilors.

Meanwhile, Sam Versoza has been campaigning around the city with mobile banners featuring his name and face, though he has yet to formally announce his candidacy.

How it looks in QC

In Quezon City, Mayor Joy Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto look unbeatable.

Their administration has earned an unqualified opinion award from the Commission on Audit, showcasing their commitment to financial transparency and accountability.

As they enter their final term after six years in office, the Belmonte-Sotto tandem is expected to focus on fulfilling their promises to constituents.

However, political observers highlight three congressional districts to watch.

In District 1, actor-turned-politician Arjo Atayde will face Vincent “Bingbong” Crisologo, a seasoned former congressman. Crisologo has confirmed his candidacy.

District 4 will see former Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay challenge incumbent Marvin Rillo in an anticipated rematch.

Meanwhile, in District 3, Rep. Franz Pumaren will contend with former Rep. Allan Reyes, who is making a comeback. Former QC Mayor Herbert Bautista could also enter the race, adding to the intrigue.

In District 5, PM Vargas is expected to run for reelection unopposed, as his opponent, Rose Nono Lin, has been embroiled in controversy related to allegations connecting her to a Chinese syndicate and the Pharmally scandal.

Finally, District 2, held by Ralph Tulfo, son of Senator Raffy Tulfo, is also likely to see him reelected without opposition.

1,500 cops deployed

Some 1,500 policemen will be deployed in Metro Manila to ensure peace and order.

National Capital Region Police Office chief PMGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stressed the need for a safe environment for candidates, even though no specific threats have been reported.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining order during this critical period, stating, “We must uphold a safe environment that fosters the democratic process.”

Nartatez has directed district directors to manage crowd control and traffic flow while assisting help desks for candidates and the public. He urged the public to cooperate with authorities and adhere to the Comelec regulations.

“Let us all work together to make this crucial step in our democratic process peaceful and orderly,” Nartatez added.

Political circus

From early morning, election hopefuls from all walks of life are expected to swarm Comelec offices nationwide, each eager to declare their intention to serve the public.

The atmosphere promises to be electric, with seasoned politicians, passionate activists and ambitious newcomers lining up to submit their certificates of candidacy.

For many, this is not just a formality, it’s a chance to bring their visions for a life change.

Political analysts anticipate a dynamic election cycle, fueled by pressing issues such as economic recovery, healthcare and education.

Candidates will be ready to engage voters with their platforms, vying for attention in a landscape where every voice matters. As supporters gather outside the offices, the excitement will be palpable, turning the filing process into a vibrant display of democracy in action.

As the filing period unfolds, the stakes will rise, with candidates embarking on their campaign journeys, seeking to connect with constituents and build momentum.