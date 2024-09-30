EV Council greenlights 7 projects

TACLOBAN CITY — The Eastern Visayas Regional Development Council (RDC) has approved seven projects proposed by various local government units for funding under the Energy Regulations (ER) 1-94 program of the Department of Energy (DoE).

National Economic Development Authority Regional Director Meylene Rosales, vice chairperson of RDC, said on Monday the council approved these projects worth P13.15 million during its meeting on 19 September.

These projects are a second community-based adaptation through agro-forestry integration for a food security project in Basey, Samar; a solar-powered pumping system in Hinabangan, Samar; and the procurement of a delivery truck for direct marketing of copra and other agri-products by farmers in San Julian, Eastern Samar.

Also approved are repurposing waste to eco-bricks in Sulat, Eastern Samar; supply and installation of solar streetlights in Biliran province; layer production and marketing project in Jipapad, Eastern Samar; and installation of municipal solar street lights in Hinundayan, Southern Leyte.

Rosales said these projects are set for implementation once the memoranda of agreement between the local governments and power generation companies is established.

The ER 1-94 funds are derived from a one-cent per kilowatt-hour contribution from power generation companies’ electricity sales.

“Fifty percent of these funds are allocated for host communities to finance projects in livelihood and community development, reforestation watershed management and climate change resiliency, health service enhancement and public facility enhancement,” Rosales said.

As of 10 September 2024, RDC has accounted for a regional share of P13.34 million from power producers, including the Energy Development Corporation, Sulu Electric Power and Lights Inc., Taft Hydroenergy Corporation, and Isabel Ancillary Services Co. Ltd. RQ