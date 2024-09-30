Erring NBI agents face dismissal

National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago on Monday warned NBI agents to do their jobs properly or be terminated from the service.

Santiago issued the warning after the NBI Special Task Force (STF), prompted by a report from a private individual, raided a clinic in Makati City operating without a medical license or accreditation on 11 September.

The operation resulted in the arrest of foreign national Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, aka Mei Naa and her Filipino cohorts, namely, Demi Nhor Abelada Robles and Mary Frinces Listones Dalaguite.

On 12 September, the subjects were brought to the Office of the City Prosecutor of Makati City for inquest.

However, Santiago said he received late information about an “unacceptable act” committed by one of the NBI team members during the operation.

Santiago instructed the Internal Affairs Division (IAD) to conduct a thorough investigation. He also ordered the grounding of the STF until the matter was resolved.

When the report confirmed the allegation, the NBI chief personally confronted the agent involved, who chose to resign.

The NBI still filed appropriate charges against the agent with the Makati city prosecutor.

“The filing of cases underscores the policy of non-tolerance for any improper and irregular behavior. This incident exceeded mere impropriety and irregularity. It was illegal, unlawful, unethical, gruesome, grotesque and outright unacceptable,” said Santiago, without giving details.

Santiago maintained that the NBI being the premier investigative agency should always strive to uphold and strengthen its reputation.

The STF was established by the Department of Justice (DoJ) to handle cases related to national security and those referred to it by the Office of the President and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

It has proved to be an effective asset for both the DoJ and NBI. The team has uncovered scams, including fraudulent appointments and the impersonation of government officials, and extortion activities.