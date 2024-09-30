Elder Abalos eyes retirement from politics

Mandaluyong Mayor Benjamin S. Abalos Sr. on Monday announced his decision to retire for good from politics.

His announcement coincided with the celebration of senior citizen weeklong affairs that were held at city hall, where Abalos, who had just celebrated his 90th birthday, said it was time to give his time for himself.

Abalos started to work as a janitor, messenger, factory worker and a caddy at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club while studying law at Manuel Luis Quezon College.

A lawyer, judge, a golfer, a three-term mayor of Mandaluyong, Abalos was among the survivors of President Corazon Aquino’s appointed LGU officers in charge of the city.

As one of the city’s highest officials being a senior citizen, Abalos had advised his senior audience to give time to themselves.

“After working for more than 50 years or so, it’s time to think about resting and taking care of oneself. We should rest and give time to ourselves. Why are we seniors recognized? Because we laid the foundation for what we enjoy today,” Abalos said.

He admitted that he had been in retirement for a time but after the death of his wife, he decided to kill boredom and return to public service, his passion and love for serving people.

“I was in my retirement period when the blow to my life came with the passing of my wife Cora. So, instead of grieving, I fought loneliness and returned to a life that made me happy, serving the people of Mandaluyong,” Abalos said.

He even made an advice for seniors to make it a weekly event to meet with all their offspring, eat with them, and share one day a week with all of them.

“Since we started it every Sunday, we all see each other where I personally cook for them and even do the marketing. But despite getting tired, I am happy seeing all my sons and daughters, my grandchildren, and it was a big joy for all of us. Believe me, there’s nothing better in the world than family,” the mayor said.