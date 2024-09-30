Easing telco rules under proposed measure sparks alarm

Think tanks and advocacy groups are warning of potential national security risks associated with the proposed Konektadong Pinoy Act, even as the bill continues to garner widespread support.

Financial and trade institutions are rallying for the bill's passing, noting that loosening the country's restrictions on telecommunications players is key to advancing the Philippines' digital infrastructure and coverage.

"While these are urgent objectives, the bill, upon closer scrutiny, threatens to compromise national security, undermine the integrity of the country's radio frequency spectrum, which is a critical and finite natural resource," said CitizenWatch co-convenor Orlando Oxales.

If passed, the measure would eliminate the need for congressional franchises for telecommunication companies, diminishing the National Telecommunications Commission's (NTC) regulatory powers and leading to the exploitation of the country's spectrum allocation.

Oxales said the bill could open up security issues more than help the country improve its internet reach and speeds. He compared the bill to the liberalization of online gaming, which led to security concerns.

"This concern is not unfounded, given our recent experience with the liberalization of online gaming, which led to various social, economic, and security issues," Oxales said.

Earlier, some lawmakers said that some Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO)operations have possible ties to hacking and surveillance of government websites due to the tension between the Philippines and China over the disputed islands in the West Philippine Sea, following reports of hacking incidents traced to Chinese IP addresses.

The convenor cited that opening up the country's telco space while reducing the NTC's regulatory powers is concerning. Rapidly allowing more telco players in the country would be difficult to monitor, as some might not have the country's best interests at heart.

He added that government efforts should focus on improving internet connections by enhancing the NTC's capabilities and ensuring that it has the tools to oversee the evolving telecommunications landscape.