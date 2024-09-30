Photos

DOT receives Halal Tourism Icon award

LOOK: DOT Usec. Myra Paz Valderrosa Abubakar, together with Megawati Mana, Brunei Ambassador to the Philippines; Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Malaysian Ambassador; Sonexay Vannaxay, Lao Ambassador; Lai Thai Binh, Vietnam Ambassador, receives the Halal Tourism Icon award from GTBA President Michelle Taylan on Sunday night, 29 September 2024, during the conclusion of the three-day Travel Expo Sale 2024 held at the SM Mega Mall in Mandaluyong City.
LOOK: DOT Usec. Myra Paz Valderrosa Abubakar, together with Megawati Mana, Brunei Ambassador to the Philippines; Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Malaysian Ambassador; Sonexay Vannaxay, Lao Ambassador; Lai Thai Binh, Vietnam Ambassador, receives the Halal Tourism Icon award from GTBA President Michelle Taylan on Sunday night, 29 September 2024, during the conclusion of the three-day Travel Expo Sale 2024 held at the SM Mega Mall in Mandaluyong City.ANALY LABOR
Published on
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
(September 30 2024)…………DOT Usec. Myra Paz Valderrosa Abubakar, together with Megawati Mana, Brunei Ambassador to the Philippines, Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino Malaysian Ambassador, Sonexay Vannaxay, Lao Ambassador, Lai Thai Binh Vietnam Ambassador, speak and receive the Halal Tourism Icon award by GTBA President Michelle Taylan on Sunday night, September 29, 2024, during the final day of the three-day Travel Expo Sale 2024, which took place at SM MegaMall in Mandaluyong City.………..Photo/Analy Labor
(September 30 2024)…………DOT Usec. Myra Paz Valderrosa Abubakar, together with Megawati Mana, Brunei Ambassador to the Philippines, Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino Malaysian Ambassador, Sonexay Vannaxay, Lao Ambassador, Lai Thai Binh Vietnam Ambassador, speak and receive the Halal Tourism Icon award by GTBA President Michelle Taylan on Sunday night, September 29, 2024, during the final day of the three-day Travel Expo Sale 2024, which took place at SM MegaMall in Mandaluyong City.………..Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph