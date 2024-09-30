DOT receives Halal Tourism Icon award

(September 30 2024)…………DOT Usec. Myra Paz Valderrosa Abubakar, together with Megawati Mana, Brunei Ambassador to the Philippines, Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino Malaysian Ambassador, Sonexay Vannaxay, Lao Ambassador, Lai Thai Binh Vietnam Ambassador, speak and receive the Halal Tourism Icon award by GTBA President Michelle Taylan on Sunday night, September 29, 2024, during the final day of the three-day Travel Expo Sale 2024, which took place at SM MegaMall in Mandaluyong City.………..Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR