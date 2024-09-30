DOJ lauds 19 female PDLs in QC for earning college degrees

In a momentous ceremony, 19 female persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Quezon City Jail Female Dormitory received their hard-earned college diplomas. This marked a pivotal moment not only for their education but also for women seeking brighter futures.

Department of Justice (DOJ) Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez served as the Guest of Honor and Speaker at the event, where she highlighted the transformative nature of the new graduates’ achievements.

“This moment is not merely the culmination of your hard work and perseverance; it represents a pivotal transformation in your lives, a chance to rewrite your narratives and embrace new possibilities," she stated.

Usec Gutierrez emphasized the strength and resilience of Filipinas, saying, "Bilang mga kababaihan, kayo ay sumasalamin sa diwa ng determinasyon at pag-asa. Ang inyong paglalakbay ay nagpapaalala sa ating lahat na bawat isa, anuman ang nakaraan o kasarian, ay may karapatang bumangon, magbago, umunlad at magsimulang muli."

She then encouraged the graduates to pounce at the opportunity improve their lives and contribute to their communities.

The female PDLs earned their Bachelor of Science degrees in Entrepreneurship through the Alternative Learning System program, a collaboration among the Quezon City Government, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and Quezon City University.