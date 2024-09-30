Docu on pearl divers wins Silver Dolphin Trophy at Cannes

GMA Public Affairs’ multi-awarded bi-monthly documentary program The Atom Araullo Specials earns another big win for the Network with “The Atom Araullo Specials: Hingang Malalim” bringing home the Silver Dolphin Trophy at the Cannes Corporate Media and TV Awards in France.

First aired in 2023, “The Atom Araullo Specials: Hingang Malalim” delved into the lives of the hardworking pearl divers in Sulu. The winning documentary narrated the story of Tatay Bulloh, a pearl diver who relentlessly goes deep into the seas and risks his life just to find a pearl that will help his family survive.

Receiving the award on behalf of the program and GMA Network was award-winning host Atom Araullo.

Earlier this year, the same documentary won a Silver Medal at the 2024 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards under the Documentary: Human Concerns category.

In 2022, The Atom Araullo Specials reaped its first win at the Cannes Corporate Media and TV Awards after The Atom Araullo Specials: Munting Bisig took home a Silver Medal for Documentaries and Reports (TV, Online and Cinema) in the Human Concerns and Social Issues category.

Held annually, the prestigious Cannes Corporate Media and TV Awards honors the world’s finest corporate films, online media productions, and documentaries in one of the most important film centers — in Cannes, France.