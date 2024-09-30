Dillo stands tall despite challenges

Former University of the East slotman Raul Dillo doesn’t mind doing menial jobs just to support his family.

Now 49 years old, the 7-foot-3 gentle giant admitted that his basketball and acting careers are already behind but he is still happy providing for his wife and two children.

Dillo used to have a promising basketball career.

After playing for the Red Warriors in the 1990s, he plied his trade for the San Juan Knights in the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association.

But his career was cut short by a knee injury, prompting him to enter the show business industry, where he usually plays the mythical creature “kapre” in fantasy movies.

Now, the bright lights of his career have been switched off and Dillo is selling longganisa in Imus, Cavite — a job that doesn’t pay much but keeps his honor and integrity intact.

“We chose a life that is hard but is honorable. The income depends on the day,” Dillo told DAILY TRIBUNE in an interview.

“I would do daily vlogs while I deliver and sell on the road and houses. Selling longganisa brings food to the table and provides for my children.”

Dillo said he admires fellow giant June Mar Fajardo, who blossomed into one of the greatest players in the Philippine Basketball Association with eight Most Valuable Player titles.

In fact, he met Fajardo outside the San Miguel Beer dugout in 2019, giving him an idea of what could have been had injuries not derail his basketball career.

Dillo said basketball players should finish their studies just in case their basketball careers don’t work out.

“For me, the young players aspiring to be basketball players, I want them to focus on their studies. It will help them out after basketball. Basketball isn’t something that you can do for a lifetime,” said Dillo, who once dreamt of becoming a June Mar Fajardo.

He may not have reached his goal but he continues to stand tall despite life’s countless challenges.