Deuces holds first-ever Origami Cup in Phl

Deuces Co. hosted the first-ever Origami Cup in the Philippines, which opened doors for skillful coffee lovers and makers on Saturday, 28 September, at the PSE Tower in BGC, Taguig City.

With two and a half years since the coming of Deuces Co., Julie Terrei, along with her sister, Richelle Ortega-Labrusca and co-founder Hannah Ortega, proved coffee can go as far as making people come together as a community.

Terrei said that the Origami Cup is aimed at nurturing the coffee community in the Philippines to a greater extent.

“The sole purpose of this event is to bring everybody together and to spread the message that coffee is not just coffee. It’s a way to build a community and bring people together,” she said.

The cafe owner added that Deuces wanted the event setup to be "as laid-back as possible;" thus, making it open to the public and giving their customers a memorable experience of not just buying coffee but witnessing those who work behind their lattes and americanos.