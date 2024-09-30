Deuces holds first-ever Origami Cup in Phl

Deuces Co. hosted the first-ever Origami Cup in the Philippines, which opened doors for skillful coffee lovers and makers on Saturday, 28 September, at the PSE Tower in BGC, Taguig City.
With two and a half years since the coming of Deuces Co., Julie Terrei, along with her sister, Richelle Ortega-Labrusca and co-founder Hannah Ortega, proved coffee can go as far as making people come together as a community.
Terrei said that the Origami Cup is aimed at nurturing the coffee community in the Philippines to a greater extent.
“The sole purpose of this event is to bring everybody together and to spread the message that coffee is not just coffee. It’s a way to build a community and bring people together,” she said.
The cafe owner added that Deuces wanted the event setup to be "as laid-back as possible;" thus, making it open to the public and giving their customers a memorable experience of not just buying coffee but witnessing those who work behind their lattes and americanos.
A few weeks before the event, Deuces posted a sign-up link on its Instagram, inviting everyone to share their enthusiasm for coffee.
With a total of 54 competitors beating the odds to win the first-ever Origami Cup in the country, homebrewers, baristas, and cafe owners showcased their brewing skills making just the perfect cup of coffee.
“We wanted to bring light to our local coffee roasters and coffee brands,” Terrei said.
The Origami Cup was not just about the competition as a variety of booths were stationed at the venue to satisfy their customers’ tastebuds and experience.
Deuces partnered with different coffee and cocktail brands such as Manila Creamery, About Neilos, Meru, Cafe 10/23, The Dream Coffee, and more.
Origami Cup merchandise, such as shirts and mugs, was also sold to guests at a reasonable price.
Terrei confirmed the Origami Cup will be a yearly event by Deuces.
“We just got the go-signal from Mr. Origami, Yasuo Suzuki, the CEO of Trunk Coffee Japan. He said he would definitely want to do this event again next year."