CV housing backlog reaches 588K

The newly-created Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development in Central Visayas (DHSUD-7) revealed during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas media forum that the region has 588,396 housing backlog.

DHSUD-7 regional director Atty. Lyndon Juntilla said that most of these backlog were in Cebu.

And these are in the Tri-Cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue. Based on the data provided by DHSUD-7, Cebu City has 58,559 housing need, followed by Lapu-Lapu City with 32,880 and Mandaue City with 25,997.

Juntilla clarified though that the housing backlog include previous housing projects of the National Housing Authority, non-governmental housing projects and the new flagship housing program, the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH).

Ongoing construction for the 4PH are: Barangay Cabawan, Tagbilaran City, Bohol with 32 units for 1 four-story building; Barangay Canlumampao, Toledo City, Cebu with 5,158 units in eight 10-story buildings; Barangay Danao, Panglao town, Bohol with 672 units in four 12-story buildings; Barangay Poblacion III, Carcar City,Cebu with 1,404 units eight 9-story buildings; and Barangay Camputatan, Medellin, Cebu with 4,800 units.