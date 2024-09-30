Culture Clashes

Softcore War by Ernest Concepcion offers a powerful and contemporary exploration of conflict, transformation and cultural memory.

Known for his intricate depictions of conflict in The Line Wars series, Concepcion’s inaugural solo exhibition revisits history with a provocative twist. Drawing inspiration from vintage Philippine propaganda posters and century-old tourism advertisements, he reimagines these historical visuals with a fresh perspective. Traditional pastels meticulously applied to linen breathe new life into these archaic images, as seen in works like Secret Vapor and You’re a Junkie for Life, where figures once used to sway voters now appear in leisure, dressed for a different kind of battle — one against the relentless tide of modernity.

Softcore War is more than a mere exhibition; it is a call to action, challenging us to consider whether we are ready to fight for cultural substance or passively allow modernity to shape our reality.

Central to the exhibition is Concepcion’s fascination with ubiquitous materials like tarpaulin, typically used in both commercial advertising and protest banners. This material becomes the canvas for his giant parodies, where abstracted text and shapes convey new or ambiguous meanings, challenging the viewer to question the messages they consume daily. In works such as Perfect Daze and Vacation City, Concepcion subtly introduces elements of invasion and dystopia, transforming serene beach scenes and post-apocalyptic cityscapes into arenas of cultural critique. His use of LED lights pays homage to Manila’s neon-lit urban landscape, further emphasizing the collision of past and present.

The exhibit culminates in the epic Chimera, a 15-foot-long painting that invites viewers to engage directly with the artwork. Incorporating vinyl stickers of his drawings, Concepcion blends fresh imagery with elements from his classic Line Wars, creating an interactive battlefield where participants can add their own mark to the composition.

The exhibit is on view from 7 September to 5 October at the Altro Mondo Creative Space, located at 1159 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.