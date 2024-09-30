Court issues TRO on Camiguin travel

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Regional Trial Court of Mambajao in Camiguin province has issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against Smart Tourism ordinance which requires visitors to the island province, including tourists, to secure QR code before entry to the province.

Governor Javier Jesus Romualdo in a directive ordered the suspension of the ordinance effective 27 September in compliance with the court order received by his office that date.

However, the same directive said the ordinance will be re-implemented upon expiration of the 20 days TRO.

The TRO was an offshoot of the petition filed by a businessman and 24 petitioners against the so-called “The Tourism Smart Ordinance” which they alleged was unconstitutional and an alleged form of controlling travel of local residents in the province.

Paul Rodriguez, leader of the group, asked the l court to issue TRO against “despotic and unconditional” QR code ordinance which the provincial government continues to enforce since 18 July this year.

The petition said the QR code enabled the ordinance to control the people’s right to travel and mobility especially those of their critics, political and business rivals, more than a year after President Marcos lifted all Covid-19 restrictions.

The petitioners said the ordinance “violates the rights to privacy based on the Data Privacy Act, which requires the expressed consent of the data source of the person.”

The Smart tourism ordinance requires that a person prior to visiting the island, beyond the seaport, airport or other authorized entry points in Camiguin, can only be allowed after his or her personal data has been acquired and a QR code has been scanned.

Governor Romualdo has earlier defended the province’s QR code system, addressing concerns over data privacy. In a recent interview on a local radio station, Romualdo emphasized that the information required for the QR code is standard and similar to what travelers typically provide. He reassured the public that the data collected is necessary for enhancing tourism services and ensuring efficient access to accommodations.

Romualdo explained that the QR system is a crucial tool for streamlining access to various services within the province. Registered users can benefit from quicker and more organized service delivery, making their experience in Camiguin smoother and more convenient.