CoA elected to Asian governing board

The Commission on Audit (CoA) was recently voted as a member of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) Governing Board in New Delhi, India.

This comes as the 16th Assembly of the ASOSAI gathered key representatives from across Asia to discuss important audit issues and set the direction for the organization.

The ASOSAI is a key regional entity under the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

Founded in 1979 with 11 members, ASOSAI has since grown to include 47 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from across Asia.

CoA commissioner Roland Pondoc -- who headed the Philippine delegation -- said that being elected as a member of the ASOSAI GB is one of the highlights of the Assembly, which involved filling seven vacant posts for the GB.

Other countries elected to the GB together with the Philippines were Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

CoA’s participation in the ASOSAI Assembly reflects its dedication and commitment to upholding international auditing standards and promoting collaboration.

It also serves as the incumbent Chair of the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) and the INTOSAI Working Group on Public Debt.