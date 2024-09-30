Chinese warrior rips Palomar

Darui Tang of China displayed his dominant form as he clobbered Mark Palomar via knockout in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) Fight Night card held at the Octopus Bar in Makati City over the weekend.

Despite getting wobbled by a right jab from the Filipino heavyweight, Tang refused to roll over, storming back with a solid right that led to a flurry of punches that sealed his second-round stoppage.

Despite the convincing victory, Tang, a former sanda warrior, said that the fight was “difficult” and praised Palomar for being a “good” opponent.

“I love the Philippines, I hope China and the Philippines will be good friends in the future, thank you,” the 31-year-old Tang said after hiking his win-loss record to 11-3.

URCC founder Alvin Aguilar described the bout backed by Primo Gaming, Iwanttfc, and the Octopus Bar and Restaurant noted that mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters tend to give their all inside the ring.

“That is the reason why we are Asia’s most exciting MMA promotions because all fighters here come to fight. Even if Palomar was a bloody mess, he still fought hard,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said sports has served as a catalyst of peace and camaraderie, especially with the rising political tension between the Philippines and China.