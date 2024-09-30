California leads the way: New law bans harmful food chemicals in public schools

California has taken a groundbreaking step in food safety by banning six chemicals from school foods that are linked to behavioral issues in children. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on 28 September, making California the first state to implement such a ban. The chemicals, including red dye No. 40, are commonly found in popular snacks like cereals, ice creams, drinks, and candy. The law, known as the California School Food Safety Act, will go into effect on 31 December 2027.

The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who emphasized the harmful effects these dyes can have on children, particularly those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A 2021 study by the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment highlighted how these artificial dyes could negatively impact children's behavior and learning abilities. Gabriel, a co-sponsor of the bill, also shared his personal connection, as he and his son both struggle with ADHD.

California's public school system, the largest in the country, serves over 6.3 million students across more than 10,000 schools. The ban is expected to impact the foods served to these students, offering a safer and healthier environment. The bill also aims to encourage food manufacturers to adjust their recipes to remove these harmful additives.