Bong Go’s support helps Dueñas Sportsfest in Iloilo flourish

In Dueñas, Iloilo, basketball and volleyball have been key elements in uniting the community, offering both youth and adults the opportunity to engage in friendly competition. In April 2024, the town held its annual Dueñas Sportsfest, drawing hundreds of athletes and spectators. The event showcased not only the participants' athletic abilities but also the deep sense of community pride and togetherness that thrives in this small municipality.

The success of the sportsfest was bolstered by significant financial support, secured through the efforts of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). This assistance covered expenses such as sports equipment, prizes, and logistics.

“Ang mahalaga, may pagkakataon ang bawat kabataan na mahasa ang kanilang talento, maglaro, at matuto ng disiplina sa sports,” Go said, reinforcing his belief in the role of sports in shaping the youth.