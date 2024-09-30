Bong Go’s support helps Dueñas Sportsfest in Iloilo flourish

In Dueñas, Iloilo, basketball and volleyball have been key elements in uniting the community, offering both youth and adults the opportunity to engage in friendly competition. In April 2024, the town held its annual Dueñas Sportsfest, drawing hundreds of athletes and spectators. The event showcased not only the participants' athletic abilities but also the deep sense of community pride and togetherness that thrives in this small municipality.
The success of the sportsfest was bolstered by significant financial support, secured through the efforts of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). This assistance covered expenses such as sports equipment, prizes, and logistics.
“Ang mahalaga, may pagkakataon ang bawat kabataan na mahasa ang kanilang talento, maglaro, at matuto ng disiplina sa sports,” Go said, reinforcing his belief in the role of sports in shaping the youth.
In addition to his efforts in Dueñas, Go has worked on several national initiatives to strengthen Philippine sports. He was principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. This institution provides student-athletes with a dual pathway, offering both academic education and specialized sports training.
Go also sponsored Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which aims to institutionalize a national sports program to develop grassroots talent and align it with the country’s overall sports strategy. The Senate ratified the bill's bicameral report on 23 September, reinforcing Go's commitment to building a stronger foundation for Philippine sports.
In his capacity as Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge the government to prioritize sports engagement, not just for elite athletes but also for young aspiring athletes, particularly at the grassroots level. His efforts extend to pushing for increased funding to improve Filipino athletes' preparation and performance on the international stage while supporting local sports programs that help develop young talent.
“Gagawin ko ang aking makakaya para masiguro na mabigyan ang ating mga kabataan ng pagkakataong mangarap, magtagumpay, at maging inspirasyon sa iba. Parte po ito ng aking bisyo na magserbisyo sa inyo,” Go concluded.