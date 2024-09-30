Bong Go inspects Batangas bypass road

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was in Lobo, Batangas on Friday, 27 September, to inspect an under-construction bypass road. The project, funded through the senator's efforts as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, is expected to significantly ease traffic and improve accessibility in the area.

"Ang inyong mga pagsusumikap ang inspirasyon ko para patuloy kayong matulungan sa abot ng aking makakaya. Dahil ‘yan ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo sa inyo” said Go.

Go has also supported several major projects in the municipality, including the construction of a road in Barangay Banalo, a flood control structure in Barangay Soloc, and the Lobo River Flood Mitigation Structure, among others.