BOI lists chemical plant’s expansion in Iligan

The Board of Investments of the Department of Trade and Industry has registered the expansion project of a chemical company in Iligan City worth P630 million.

On Monday, the DTI’s investment promotion agency said the BOI-registered Mabuhay Vinyl Corporation (MVC), the Philippines' sole chloralkali producer, has expanded its production capacity by 68 percent in its Iligan City plant, strengthening MVC's ability to meet the country’s increasing demand for essential chemicals such as caustic soda and chlorine.

The chloralkali is a chemical used for making fertilizers, batteries, soaps and detergents, specialty glasses, and other industrial operations.

MVC's upgraded Ion Exchange Membrane (IEM) Plant 2, the only facility of its kind in the Philippines, is key to supplying crucial raw materials for industries producing consumer goods.

The expansion also includes improvements in marine tanker capacity and depot facilities, further enhancing MVC’s distribution capabilities.

“As the only chloralkali facility in the country, we recognize MVC’s role in nation-building as the prime supplier of organic and inorganic compounds needed by many industries to transform natural raw materials into consumer goods that are important in daily life,” said BOI executive director for Investments Promotion Services Evariste Cagatan.

For his part, MVC President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Pangilinan, during the inauguration ceremony on 22 August 2024, said the upgrade will not only enhance their operational efficiency but also increase their capacity.

“As we look to the future, I am excited about the potential for more projects that will enhance MVC’s competitiveness in the industry,” he added.

The upgraded production facilities also incorporate the latest energy-efficient technologies, reducing power and steam consumption, generating steam from waste process heat, and utilizing hydrogen by-products to cut carbon emissions.

The advancements are part of MVC’s ongoing efforts to operate more sustainably while maintaining a reliable supply of key products.

As the only company in the Philippines producing chlorine in commercial quantities and supplying over 50 percent of the country's sodium hypochlorite needs, MVC's expansion further strengthens its leadership in the market.

“Our challenges will continue until we meet the growing demand in the Philippines. For that to be realized, we need seamless support from our authorities and shareholders, as well as consistent efforts by our dedicated employees,” said MVC chairman and CEO Yohei Chikamoto.

With this significant milestone, Chikamoto said MVC continues to support various industries, contributing to the nation’s economic growth and development.