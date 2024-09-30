Bizarre foods fuel Taduran foe

Would you like a bowl of centipede? How about a plate of exquisitely-marbled Sika Deer meat? Care for some wolfberry? Sea cucumber?

Apparently, these are some of the bizarre foods included in the diet of Chinese fighter Zhu Dianxing, who challenges defending champion Pedro Taduran for the Filipino southpaw’s International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown next month in Jeju Island, Korea.

The list was relayed to DAILY TRIBUNE by Robert Hill of VSP Promotions which is helping lead promoter Cocky Buffalo (Korea) stage the IBF 105-lb title showdown at the Maison Glad Jeju on 23 November.

Also part of Zhu’s nutritional intake are old hen, lamb, beef, angelica — a kind of herb — and ginseng.

Zhu, rated No. 2 by the IBF, parades a 14-1-0 win-loss-draw record with 12 knockouts, and is one of China’s top world title prospects.

Representing Shenzhen Jianzhi Combat Academy, Zhu beat all four Filipinos he had met and seems not bothered at all by southpaws like Taduran.

Taduran took the title last July when he stopped erstwhile unbeaten Ginjiro Shigeoka in Otsu City.

Like Zhu, his training is already under way at the Elorde Sports Center where he is being watched carefully by Carl Peñalosa Jr.

Also making sure Taduran gets what he needs are Elorde siblings Marty and Cucuy alongside American dealmaker Sean Gibbons, who is providing logistical support to key facets of the buildup.

Sporting a 17-4-1 card with 13 knockouts, Taduran is one of just two reigning Filipino world champions at the moment, the other being fellow 105-pounder World Boxing Council titlist Melvin Jerusalem.

Known for his volume punching and tried and tested stamina, Taduran has studied Zhu’s style well that he feels the challenger suits him.

Even Zhu admits that he will come after Taduran from the get-go and show him he means business.

Zhu said through a translation made possible by VSP’s Hill: “For Taduran, it’s business as usual. I respect his achievements but he is perfect for me. I will not change my style for him but he may need to change his style for me! I will bring pressure that he is not I know he will not to be able to handle. Things will get very hot for him! We will make this a battle for everyone to remember!”