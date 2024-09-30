BDO signs up as PBC&E sponsor

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) will partner with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) to sponsor the 50th Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) on 19 August 2024 through a ceremonial contract signing.

The highly anticipated event will be held from 22 to 23 October at the Marriott Grand Ballroom with business leaders, policymakers, international partners and industry experts to discuss key issues and factors that are driving the future of the economy.

BDO’s involvement in this landmark event highlights its steadfast commitment to empowering Filipino entrepreneurs and enterprises across various sectors.

Driven by innovation

Under the theme “Embracing Innovation. Empowering Business. Enriching Lives,” the conference will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions designed to provide participants with strategic insights on how to leverage global developments to enhance competitiveness, improve market access and strengthen value chain, among other core competencies.

“We are honored to be part of this significant event, a platform where vital economic policies and emerging trends converge to shape our nation’s business landscape. Our partnership with PCCI reinforces our commitment to fostering growth in the business sector, which is crucial for uplifting communities and promoting sustainable development across the country, BDO president and CEO Nestor V. Tan said.

The PBC&E, organized annually by PCCI, is the largest business gathering in the Philippines.

This year’s conference will convene representatives from PCCI’s 135 local chambers and 60 business councils nationwide, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and business matching to encourage collaboration between local businesses and their international counterparts.