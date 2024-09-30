BUSINESS

BDO signs up as PBC&E sponsor

BDO’s involvement in this landmark event highlights its steadfast commitment to empowering Filipino entrepreneurs and enterprises across various sectors
At the signing of the sponsorship for the 50th Philippine Business Conference & Expo are (from left) Michael Tan, president of Asia Brewery Inc.; Aaron Co, vice president for investor relations of SM Investments; George Barcelon, independent director of BDO Unibank Inc.; Nestor Tan, president and CEO of BDO Unibank Inc.; Eunina Mangio, president of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Cynthia de Castro, assistant vice president for government affairs and advocacy group of San Miguel Corp., Alegria Limjoco, director for international relations and APFC permanent representative of Philippine Franchise Association; and Sergio Ortiz Luis Jr., president of Philippine Exporters Federation.Photograph courtesy of BDO
BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) will partner with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) to sponsor the 50th Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) on 19 August 2024 through a ceremonial contract signing.

The highly anticipated event will be held from 22 to 23 October at the Marriott Grand Ballroom with business leaders, policymakers, international partners and industry experts to discuss key issues and factors that are driving the future of the economy.

Driven by innovation

Under the theme “Embracing Innovation. Empowering Business. Enriching Lives,” the conference will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions designed to provide participants with strategic insights on how to leverage global developments to enhance competitiveness, improve market access and strengthen value chain, among other core competencies.

“We are honored to be part of this significant event, a platform where vital economic policies and emerging trends converge to shape our nation’s business landscape. Our partnership with PCCI reinforces our commitment to fostering growth in the business sector, which is crucial for uplifting communities and promoting sustainable development across the country, BDO president and CEO Nestor V. Tan said.

The PBC&E, organized annually by PCCI, is the largest business gathering in the Philippines.

This year’s conference will convene representatives from PCCI’s 135 local chambers and 60 business councils nationwide, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and business matching to encourage collaboration between local businesses and their international counterparts.

