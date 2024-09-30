Batangas ASF vax rollout extended

Vaccination against African swine fever (ASF) in Batangas using 10,000 doses of emergency-procured AVAC live vaccines has been extended to October, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA) Monday.

The DA has earlier set 30 September as the completion target of the ASF vaccination using the emergency-purchased doses.

DA Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry Constante Palabrica said they are still waiting for the results of ASF testing among hogs in other farms.

“Eligible farms to be vaccinated are currently undergoing surveillance,” he said.

Under the government-controlled vaccination, hogs must first be healthy and negative from the ASF before receiving the vaccine.

“Once results are out and negative, vaccination will immediately commence to finish the 10,000 doses,” he said.

The DA vaccinated 41 healthy and ASF-negative hogs in two farms in Lobo, Batangas on 30 August with 18 hogs eventually developing at least 40 percent antibodies after 14 days.

These were expected to increase to 90 percent by the 30th day since the vaccination.

DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said more farms are targeted within Batangas for the extended rollout, including areas in Ibaan, Lobo, San Jose, Lipa, Tanauan and Laurel, among others.