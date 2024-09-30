BARMM police tightens security

COTABATO CITY — The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has rolled out enhanced security measures, deploying 4,888 police personnel to ensure a safe and orderly filing of certificates of candidacy (CoCs) for the 2025 midterm elections set 1 to 8 October, PRO-BAR Director Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn said in a statement Monday.

Police deployment covers Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Cotabato, Marawi and Lamitan.

Despite a Supreme Court ruling that separated Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), police in the province remains under the operational jurisdiction of PRO-BAR.

The deployment includes 1,468 personnel securing routes and checkpoints, 1,294 in civil disturbance management, 1,232 for security assignments, 544 for convoy security and 350 serving as quick reaction forces.

Tanggawohn said PRO-BAR is coordinating with other government agencies to ensure a neutral, apolitical stance during the election process, which will continue through the May 12, 2025 elections.