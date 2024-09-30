Ayala Land Premier sets urban green living standards with Parklinks Towers

Parklinks Estate, a pioneering development by Ayala Land Inc. and Eton Properties, is set to redefine urban living by harmonizing city conveniences with the serenity of nature. Positioned along the C5 corridor, this mixed-use development spans both Quezon City and Pasig.

Thoughtfully designed residences were made for discerning individuals who value both accessibility and sophistication. Parklinks North and South Towers are adorned with large panoramic windows that illuminate the space and give breathtaking views of the city. Whether overlooking the River Esplanade to the East or the Parklinks Mall to the West, these towers ensure that residents are always connected to the convenience of the city and the serenity of nature.

Parklinks is also a mixed-use community that houses retail, office, and leisure spaces all within a walkable and park-centered environment. At the heart of the North and South Towers is the Esplanade Hall, a lifestyle hub with a curated selection of retail and dining options. Residents can enjoy these conveniences and also benefit from close proximity to other nearby commercial areas, renowned schools, and popular establishments, enhancing their ease and quality of urban living.

This represents an exciting era in Ayala Land Premier’s legacy of transforming landscapes into growth hubs. With iconic developments in Makati, Bonifacio Global City, and Arca South under its belt, Ayala Land continues to raise the bar with this development that preserves nature at its core.

Parklinks North and South Towers feature generous living spaces in a low-density environment to offer a blend of comfort and exclusivity. Parklinks North Tower, now 80 percent sold, features 280 units with one- to four-bedroom options, ranging from 70 sq.m. to 306 sq.m. Parklinks South Tower, currently 50 percent sold, will house 313 units, offering one- to three-bedroom configurations between 70 sq.m. and 286 sq.m. With only four to nine units per floor, each residence is crafted with expansive interiors and private balconies, ensuring a refined living experience.



Ayala Land Premier collaborated with Lexus to give prospective clients a glimpse of their life in Parklinks with a roving tour of the property. The exclusive tour featured Lexus’ electric vehicles, allowing clients to explore a nature-first property while enjoying the clean and sustainable driving power of Lexus’ EVs.

As Ayala Land Premier upholds its tradition of innovation, Parklinks stands as a commitment to crafting sustainable communities where modern living is one with nature.