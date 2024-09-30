Anti-Agri Sabotage law to help eradicate smuggling in Phl – Legarda

Senator Loren Legarda lauded the signing of Republic Act No. 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, into law, which will establish new measures against rampant smuggling.

"We welcome the signing of this priority measure, which seeks to make food products more affordable and for the common Filipino to have more on their plate daily," said Legarda, author of the measure.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., signed the Act on Thursday, 26 September. The law seeks to curtail smuggling, profiteering, and hoarding of agricultural products. Agricultural smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, cartel, and financing of these crimes will now be considered acts of economic sabotage, which will merit a penalty of life imprisonment plus triple the fine of the total value of the products involved.

Meanwhile, aiding and abetting will be penalized with a 20-30 year prison term, as well as a fine of twice the total value of the products involved.

"With the proper implementation of this law, the State will now have more power to capture, prosecute, and punish those who want to take advantage of the unequal system between our farmers and abusive parties who seek to make a profit," she added.

An Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council will also be established to oversee the proper implementation of the law.

"Our fervent hope is to seek better days for our farmers, who have been ravaged by unequal business practices and unfavorable weather disturbances which have destroyed their produce," remarked the lawmaker.