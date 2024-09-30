‘All systems go’ for first day of COC filing

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Monday that all systems go during the first day of certificate of candidacy (COC) filing, which will run from 1 to 8 October.

In an ambush interview, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia reminded all aspirants to check the poll body’s website on the locations where to file.

“Baka pwedeng tingnan niyo yun para ma-guide kayo (Maybe you can look at it so you can be guided),” Garcia said.

Over 18,000 national and local posts will be up for grabs during the twin elections on 12 May:

• Senators: 12

• Lawmakers representing legislative districts: 254

• Lawmakers representing party-list groups: 63

• Governors: 82

• Vice governors: 82

• Provincial board members: 800

• City mayors: 149

• City vice mayors: 149

• City councilors: 1,682

• Municipal mayors: 1,493

• Municipal vice mayors: 1,493

• Municipal councilors: 11,948

• Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) members representing regional parties: 40

• BARMM members representing parliamentary districts: 32

Filing of candidacies is from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, in BARMM, COC filing for parliamentary seats has been rescheduled from 4 to 9 November.

Senatorial aspirants and party-list groups shall file their candidacy papers with the Comelec law department at the Manila Hotel.

For local aspirants, local Comelec offices will be in charge of accepting their COCs.