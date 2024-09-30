ALI, Eton team up for Parklinks project

Parklinks Estate, a joint development by Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and Eton Properties, will be a prime residential spot along the C5 corridor, spanning both Quezon City and Pasig.

Thoughtfully designed residences were made for discerning individuals who value both accessibility and sophistication.

Parklinks North and South Towers are adorned with large panoramic windows that illuminate the space and give breathtaking views of the city. Parklinks is also a mixed-use community that houses retail, office and leisure spaces all within a walkable and park-centered environment.

At the heart of the North and South Towers is the Esplanade Hall, a lifestyle hub with a curated selection of retail and dining options.

Residents can enjoy these conveniences and also benefit from close proximity to other nearby commercial areas, renowned schools and popular establishments, enhancing their ease and quality of urban living.

Nature at project’s core

With iconic developments in Makati, Bonifacio Global City and Arca South under its belt, ALI continues to raise the bar with this development that preserves nature at its core.

Parklinks North Tower, now 80 percent sold, features 280 units with one to four bedroom options, ranging from 70 square meters (sqm) to 306 sqm. Parklinks South Tower, currently 50 percent sold, will house 313 units, offering one to three bedroom configurations between 70 sqm and 286 sqm.

With only four to nine units per floor, each residence is crafted with expansive interiors and private balconies, ensuring a refined living experience.

Ayala Land Premier collaborated with Lexus to give prospective clients a glimpse of their life in Parklinks with a roving tour of the property.

The exclusive tour featured Lexus’ electric vehicles, allowing clients to explore a nature-first property while enjoying the clean and sustainable driving power of Lexus’ EVs.