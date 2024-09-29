Youth empowerment

Today’s young people need all the help they can get to upgrade their knowledge and skills and thrive in an interconnected and technology-driven world. Incredibly, the young generation can immediately grasp digital technology instructions without reading the “how to set up” instructions written in fine print.

The youth can quickly adapt to the digital environment. The revolution has transformed how they communicate, learn, work and interact with their family, friends, co-students, co-workers and the world.

Prior generations have paved the way for today’s access to quality education. Schools have incorporated digital literacy into their curriculum, providing students with digital tools and teaching them how to evaluate online information and navigate the digital landscape responsibly.

By providing young people with these skills, we are turning bored people into active and informed digital citizens who can use technology for personal and professional growth.

It is called mentorship guidance, and it involves parents, teachers and community leaders supporting young people in using digital platforms responsibly. They help them understand online privacy and security and make informed decisions about their digital footprint.

We guide and inspire young people to pursue careers in the tech industry by connecting them with experienced professionals who offer valuable insights, advice and support as they navigate digital careers’ diverse and evolving landscape. These programs can potentially transform the future of these young individuals and the digital industry.

By offering practical guidance and helping young individuals understand opportunities and challenges within the digital realm, we empower them to make informed decisions about life and career trajectories. Encouraging them to pursue coding, digital design, entrepreneurship and innovation interests can foster creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Youth-led initiatives, like coding clubs, hackathons and innovation challenges, provide hands-on experience and empower young people to make a positive impact through technology. Educating the younger generation about the potential challenges and risks of fully digital tools is essential. This means teaching them online privacy, cyber-security, digital citizenship and responsible technology usage.

Empowering youth involves not only providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge but also educating them about potential risks and challenges such as online safety, cyberbullying and digital addiction.

The younger generation, often viewed as more receptive to new ideas, progressive policies and social change, plays a crucial role for political candidates. They have a growing influence on social media and digital platforms, which enables them to mobilize and support their preferred candidates.

As a result, political parties and candidates highly value their support. The youth’s ability to significantly impact election results is a powerful reminder of their importance in shaping the future. By sharing information, discussing policies and encouraging voter turnout, the youth can harness the power of social media to make their voices heard.

As of 17 September, there are 6.25 million voters in the upcoming 2025 elections, and 18,712 positions will be up for grabs. The youth demographic is a decisive voting bloc, comprising most of the voting population. Some young people will be running for both national and local positions.

I stand by today’s youth, especially my young children because they can raise awareness of important issues and shape the agendas of political candidates and elected officials. They can even volunteer as elections watchers and help the Commission on Elections or Comelec ensure fair, honest, and credible elections.

The youth brigade can mobilize their peers and communities and increase voter turnout. They can promote good candidates and damn bad ones. With sheer numbers, they can collectively sway the outcome of the elections.

Indeed, empowered youth are not just the beneficiaries of the digital age; they are future innovators and leaders. Their empowerment will contribute to the development of new technologies, the advancement of society, and the shaping of the future workforce.

