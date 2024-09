LOOK: In honor of World Animal Day and the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals, on 4 October, Father Jeya Seelan leads a blessing ceremony of the animals at the Malabon Zoo on Sunday, 29 September 2024. Joining the occasion were Malabon Zoo founder Manny Tangco and hundreds of pet lovers and their pets. ANALY LABOR











