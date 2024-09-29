Wading into the ‘Sea of Stories’

For her first solo exhibit, Sea of Stories, Bea Policarpio celebrates the fluid nature of identity and connection. The exhibit weaves together the artist’s milestone pieces, reflecting her personal evolution while engaging the viewer in a shared experience of wonder.

In this body of work, Policarpio examines the tension between how we see ourselves and how others perceive us. Her art acts as a mirror, inviting viewers to consider the many versions of “self” that exist within and beyond our own minds. Playful and spontaneous in nature, her works remind us that we always have the freedom to color and shape our inner world, despite life’s ever-changing seasons and landscapes. By starting within, we break through the ego’s illusion of separation and connect deeply with a limitless reality.