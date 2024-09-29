Van-life: Isuzu D-Max pitches tent for `Customer Camp-Out’

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) recently held the D-Max Camp-Out, a two-day event showcasing the latest features of the D-MAX, from 14 to 15 September. The gathering attracted D-Max owners and car club members nationwide, offering an exhilarating off-road experience at Crystal Beach.
The event kicked off at Isuzu Manila, where participants began a 160-kilometer eco-drive to Petron Subic for a fuel top-up and efficiency check. Following the fuel assessment, they traveled another hour to Crystal Beach, where they enjoyed a hearty lunch before diving into afternoon activities.
Under the guidance of Overland Kings’ Joel Pedro and 4WD expert Beeboy Bargas, attendees participated in an Overlanding 101 session. Bargas demonstrated the capabilities of the D-MAX’s new Differential Lock System and Rough Terrain Mode.
“This hands-on experience allows customers to appreciate the enhanced performance of the D-MAX,” said IPC President Tetsuya Fujita.
“These features boost driver control and confidence in tough terrains.”
The new Differential Lock System ensures equal power distribution to the rear wheels, enhancing traction on uneven surfaces. Together with the Rough Terrain Mode, these innovations elevate the D-Max’s off-road capabilities, appealing to adventure enthusiasts.
The afternoon included family-friendly activities, such as a hotdog and hamburger eating contest, followed by leisure time at the resort’s amenities.
Fujita emphasized the importance of customer feedback in improving vehicle design, stating that the 2024 D-Max was developed with customer needs in mind.
The event concluded with a dinner program announcing the winners of the eco-drive challenge. Van Vince Leano topped the list with a fuel efficiency rating of 18.70 kilometer per liter, followed by Angelo dela Cruz at 17.48 km/l and Ronasis Alan Reyes at 16.91 km/l, underscoring the D-Max’s reputation for durability and efficiency.
Powered by the 4JJ3-TCX Blue Power engine, the 2024 D-Max delivers 190 PS and 450 Nm of torque, combining power with impressive fuel economy. The Blue Power technology also ensures lower emissions, making it suitable for both off-road adventures and daily driving.
The weekend wrapped up with a dinner catered by SARSA Kitchen, featuring live music and entertainment.
For more information on the new Isuzu D-Max, visit www.isuzuphil.com or follow Isuzu Philippines on Facebook for updates.