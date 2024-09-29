Van-life: Isuzu D-Max pitches tent for `Customer Camp-Out’

Under the guidance of Overland Kings’ Joel Pedro and 4WD expert Beeboy Bargas, attendees participated in an Overlanding 101 session. Bargas demonstrated the capabilities of the D-MAX’s new Differential Lock System and Rough Terrain Mode.

“This hands-on experience allows customers to appreciate the enhanced performance of the D-MAX,” said IPC President Tetsuya Fujita.

“These features boost driver control and confidence in tough terrains.”

The new Differential Lock System ensures equal power distribution to the rear wheels, enhancing traction on uneven surfaces. Together with the Rough Terrain Mode, these innovations elevate the D-Max’s off-road capabilities, appealing to adventure enthusiasts.

The afternoon included family-friendly activities, such as a hotdog and hamburger eating contest, followed by leisure time at the resort’s amenities.