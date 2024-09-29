UST Manila launches ‘state of the art’ medical facilities

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) launched its newest addition to its growing medical facilities — the seven-story Henry Sy Sr. Hall, which was officially inaugurated last Saturday.

Various university officials, representatives of the Henry Sy Foundation, and sponsors and contributors joined the pioneering event, as students of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery look forward to experience the university’s upgraded facilities.

Among the new facilities in the building were simulated emergency rooms, medical suites, delivery rooms, and intensive care units, which will undoubtedly enhance the medical students’ learning experience.

Additionally, there is a debriefing room where doctors and students can review their assessments and lectures.

The building also features numerous displays for audiovisual learning, showcasing the complex parts of the human anatomy using different mannequins.

A staff demonstrated yesterday how a mannequin can be used to simulate an ultrasound procedure. By dragging the ultrasound transducer throughout the mannequin, it will generate two images — one with a colored and more detailed photo and another with black and white, a commonly generated image by an ultrasound machine.

With the rapid pace of technological change, medical education is also evolving. The new medical school incorporates technological advancements, such as virtual reality, which allows students to immerse themselves in simulated environments.

During the live demonstration last Saturday, some medical students tried out the VR medical simulation, which allows them to experience treating and dealing with a patient virtually.

In her speech, Dr. Lydia Echauz, the executive director of the Henry Sy Foundation, expressed her gratitude to the benefactors, individuals and groups who contributed to the creation of the new medical building.

She also highlighted Henry Sy Sr.’s unwavering dedication to education.

“Throughout his life, his dream was for people to get an education,” Echauz said.

Teresita Sy-Cocon, the daughter of Henry Sy Sr., donated P300 million to the construction of the simulation hub and research center.