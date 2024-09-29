Travel expo features tourism service providers

The Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) held its second Travel Sale Expo on Sunday with 170 exhibitors and according to Travel Sale Expo 2024 chairperson Michelle Taylan, the event this year featured more exhibitors and performances of music and dance.

This provided visitors a glimpse of what the Philippines can offer in terms of culture as they trooped the SM Megamall in Pasig City for the expo which kicked off last 27 September.

Country ambassadors and representatives from their tourism offices also gathered to entice visitors to travel around the Philippines and the rest of the world.

Participants included ambassadors and officials from Cambodia, Brunei, Egypt, Malaysia, Israel and Indonesia, as well as banks, financial services providers, transport network firms, travel agencies, food manufacturers, hotels, property developers and airlines.

The private sector participants included GCash, Union Bank of the Philippines, Ayala Land and UTOL.

“This has been a success as the travel expo continues to help generate sales for the tourism industry,” Taylan said, adding that one tour group operator was able to gain 500,000 sales in just one day from expo visitors who wanted to travel around South Korea.

Meantime, Malaysian Ambassador H.E. Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino disclosed that they are promoting tourism in the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries to connect cultures, traditions and promote the economy.

Among the highlights of the expo was the promotion of Halal tourism, which follows Islamic culture. Tourists usually experience this through Halal food found in both predominantly and non-predominantly Muslim countries.

“Without the support of the ambassador for Halal, we will not be able to push for Muslim-friendly tourism in the Philippines,” said Department of Tourism (DoT) Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa Abubakar.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority reported higher production of Halal food, with the country exporting such products worth $560 million in 2018.

Through Asian and international food tourism, the DoT helps to attract more tourists from neighboring countries, as the Halal food market is expected to grow up to $3.3 trillion in the near future.

Malay Mayor Floribar Bautista, on the other hand, said he is proud of Boracay Island as a certified Halal destination in the Philippines.

“We expect more tourists on the island as we support Halal industries,” said Bautista.

For the next travel expo, Taylan said GTBA is considering holding it in the first quarter of the year to attract more people to visit local and foreign destinations.

“We hold the travel expo toward the end of September when people celebrate World Tourism Day. But we are planning to change the date so more people can avail of the travel packages and plan their trips early on,” Taylan said.