Tondo blaze claims 6, injures 2

Authorities on Sunday reported that at least six individuals died while two were reportedly injured when a fire hit a 3-story residential house in Tondo early Sunday morning.

The victims, who are still unidentified, included a 29-year-old female, a 21-year-old male, a 31-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, a 6-month-old male and a 1-year-and-10-month-old male.

Meantime, those who were injured were identified as Raymer Valisno, a 46-year-old male who suffered burns in different parts of the body, and Ray Ann Pardilla, a 21-year-old female who suffered burns and was brought to the Philippine General Hospital.

The incident occurred at 989 Camba Extension, Tondo, Manila, in a 3-story residential house with a penthouse owned by Elizabeth Valisno and occupied by the Valisno family.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection report, the fire started at 4:32 a.m., reached the first alarm at 4:39 a.m. and was declared under control at 5:23 a.m. The fire was finally extinguished at 5:40 a.m.

The identities of the fatalities were still being verified by fire investigators and families as of press time.

Estimated damage is around P50,000.

The report further said that one house was affected, two families were affected, and 13 individuals were affected.