THE SEAGULL HAS LANDED: BYD’s affordable EV arrives in the country

On 27 September 2024, BYD Cars Philippines and ACMobility rolled out the red carpet for the BYD Seagull, the electric vehicle (EV) that’s here to shake things up in the country.

With its eye-catching design, tech-savvy features and wallet-friendly price, the Seagull is the ultimate ride for first-time EV buyers ready to make a statement.

“We’re absolutely buzzing to launch the BYD Seagull in the Philippines! It’s our way of committing to a greener future and making electric mobility a breeze for everyone,” said Aiffy Liu, country head of BYD Philippines.