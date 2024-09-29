THE SEAGULL HAS LANDED: BYD’s affordable EV arrives in the country

On 27 September 2024, BYD Cars Philippines and ACMobility rolled out the red carpet for the BYD Seagull, the electric vehicle (EV) that’s here to shake things up in the country.
With its eye-catching design, tech-savvy features and wallet-friendly price, the Seagull is the ultimate ride for first-time EV buyers ready to make a statement.
“We’re absolutely buzzing to launch the BYD Seagull in the Philippines! It’s our way of committing to a greener future and making electric mobility a breeze for everyone,” said Aiffy Liu, country head of BYD Philippines.
This compact beauty measures 3,780mm long and offers a surprisingly roomy interior, making it the perfect sidekick for navigating city streets. It’s got all the flair with LED bar tail lamps, heated side mirrors and snazzy 16” alloy wheels.
Step inside, and you’ll find a chic two-tone seat setup, a 10.1-inch rotating infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a sleek seven-inch LCD display.
Plus, there’s a wireless charger and a whopping 930 liters of cargo space when the rear seats are down — ideal for family outings or impromptu shopping sprees!
Under the hood, the Seagull packs a punch with a 75 PS electric motor and the BYD Blade Battery Pack, giving you a zippy 300 kilometers on a single charge. It handles both DC and AC charging like a pro and hits a top speed of 130 km per hour.
Not to mention, it comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability and three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. Talk about versatility!
Safety? You bet. The Seagull’s got your back with a reverse camera, parking sensors, multiple airbags and a suite of smart driving aids.
At just P898,000, this stylish ride comes with a generous six-year or 160,000 km warranty, plus an eight-year or 160,000 km warranty on the battery. Choose from three chic colors and get ready to embrace affordable electric mobility like never before.
“This launch is a game changer for eco-conscious drivers who want style without breaking the bank,” said Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines.
Want to learn more about the BYD Seagull? Swing by bydcarsphilippines.com and get ready to electrify your ride!